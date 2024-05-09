Council, environment watchdog crack down on building site pollution

Builders and developers are being urged to safeguard their construction materials from high wind and other strong weather events to prevent pollution of local waterways as this year's Get the Site Right campaign kicks off in May.
Now in its eighth year, Get the Site Right is a joint taskforce between Goulburn Mulwaree Council, NSW Dept of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure (DPHI), NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA), and councils across NSW.
As part of the month-long campaign, officers from the NSW EPA, DPHI, and more than 20 councils will participate in inspections for a compliance blitz in May 2024. The 2024 campaign's focus is on pollution prevention through securing construction materials.
A spokesperson said the 2023's Get the Site Right blitz saw a six per cent increase in compliance between the May and October campaigns and the taskforce was aiming for even higher levels of compliance this year.
NSW EPA operations director, Adam Gilligan, said the loss of building materials such as roof sheeting or insulation padding was not only costly to the construction industry but could have significant impacts on the environment.
"Construction materials washed or blown from construction sites can block stormwater drains, as well as impact the health of our waterways and marine life," Mr Gilligan said.
"Builders and developers have a duty to ensure their sites have the proper controls in place to prevent pollution incidents.
"Environmental criminals will also now have a higher price to pay, thanks to recently passed stronger penalties, with on-the-spot fines for water pollution starting at $30,000 for companies.
"These new fines are even more reason for builders and developers to prevent pollution and do the right thing."
Failing to put these protections in place can attract on-the-spot fines for individuals of $15,000 for the first offence and $22,500 for a second offence. Companies are fined $30,000 for the first offence and $45,000 for a second offence if water pollution occurs under the Protection of the Environment Operations Act 1997.
Members of the public are encouraged to report pollution incidents, including poor sediment control, to their local council or the EPA's 24/7 Environment Line on 131 555.
