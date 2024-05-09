Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Council, environment watchdog crack down on building site pollution

By Staff Reporters
May 10 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goulburn Mulwaree Council is participating in a compliance blitz of building sites this month. Picture supplied.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council is participating in a compliance blitz of building sites this month. Picture supplied.

Builders and developers are being urged to safeguard their construction materials from high wind and other strong weather events to prevent pollution of local waterways as this year's Get the Site Right campaign kicks off in May.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.