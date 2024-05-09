Police pounce on man allegedly carrying weapons outside shopping mall

Police swarmed outside Goulburn Square shopping centre on Thursday, May 9, after reports a man was carrying a knife.
Police also confirmed they received reports the man was seen carrying a large bow and arrow.
At about 2.30pm, two police rescue and numerous general duties police rushed to the front of the Auburn Street shopping centre.
They spoke to a 23-year-old man, searched him and allegedly located a large hunting style knife.
Police seized the knife and the bow and arrow. The man was issued an infringement notice for possess knife in a public place - first offence.
Shoppers said they had earlier observed the man sifting through planter boxes in the Auburn Street median strip.
Ambulance also attended the scene.
