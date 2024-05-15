Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

UOW scores highest-ever ranking in list of world's best young universities

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
May 15 2024 - 3:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Students at the University of Wollongong campus. File picture by Sylvia Liber
Students at the University of Wollongong campus. File picture by Sylvia Liber

The University of Wollongong has achieved its best-ever ranking in a list of the world's best universities founded 50 years ago or less.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.