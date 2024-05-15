Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Applications open: IMB Bank Community Foundation 2024 grants program

By Staff Reporters
Updated May 15 2024 - 5:29pm, first published 3:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Previous grant recipient U Turn The Wheel 2. Picture supplied
Previous grant recipient U Turn The Wheel 2. Picture supplied

Applications are now open for the IMB Bank Community Foundation's 2024 grants program, with non-profit community organisations invited to apply to share in a pool of $700,000 to support grassroots, community-led projects.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.