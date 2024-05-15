Applications open: IMB Bank Community Foundation 2024 grants program

Applications are now open for the IMB Bank Community Foundation's 2024 grants program, with non-profit community organisations invited to apply to share in a pool of $700,000 to support grassroots, community-led projects.
Celebrating its 25th year of community support in 2024, the IMB Bank Community Foundation grants program will prioritise and fund a wide variety of important projects across six key themes: social, environmental, cultural, educational, community development, and community connection.
IMB Bank chief executive Robert Ryan said IMB was investing in what matters to its members, people, and their communities.
"IMB has been giving back to our local communities for over 140 years, and our Community Foundation stands as a pillar of positive change," Mr Ryan said.
"As we launch the 2024 grants program, our dedication to building better, brighter communities is stronger than ever.
"We know this year that a lot of people are doing it tough, and our community groups and charity organisations are never more important during times like this, when cost-of-living pressures are heightened. Unfortunately, some organisations are finding it harder than ever to raise the funds they need to support their communities with vital programs, facilities, and resources.
"That's why we are maintaining our investment to support our communities and those under significant pressure this year, with $700,000 in grant funding available to support the local heroes who commit their time, energy, and expertise to make our communities more empowered, connected, inclusive and sustainable," he said.
The Foundation funds a variety of initiatives each year, including projects that help vulnerable people who may be suffering from mental health challenges driven by cost-of-living pressures, struggling to afford essential services, or cutting back on activities or expenses important for physical and mental wellbeing.
IMB Community Foundation chair Jann Gardner said the community grants program aimed to address pressing social, environmental, and cultural issues while fostering education, community development, and connection.
"Since 1999 the IMB Bank Community Foundation has donated over $12 million to more than 900 grassroots projects across NSW, ACT and Victoria," Ms Gardner said.
"From supporting initiatives with innovative recycling solutions in the ACT, to enhancing healthcare services in the Hunter, to helping cancer sufferers look and feel their best during chemotherapy in Sydney, our grants program has always championed diverse projects from Australia's Eastern Seaboard and Melbourne that foster inclusivity and resilience.
"We encourage community groups and non-profit organisations across our regions to apply and showcase their innovative projects that address local grassroots needs and enhance community wellbeing," she said.
IMB Bank Community Foundation funding applications for 2024 opened on May 1. Not-for-profit community organisations should visit www.imb.com.au/community to apply. Applications close Friday, June 14.
