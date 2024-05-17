Action group receives commendation in parliamentary rate debate

Debate of a parliamentary petition opposing Goulburn Mulwaree Council's rate rise might have come too late but its instigators have hailed the result a success.
The Goulburn Ratepayers Action Group's (GRAG) 12,000 signature plus petition opposing the council's 51.2pc rate hike was debated in NSW Parliament for 30 minutes on Thursday, May 16. The document called local government minister, Ron Hoenig, to reject the rate rise.
In her speech, Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman acknowledged GRAG's advocacy on the issue. The group formed in December, 2023, "advocating on behalf of business owners, farmers and all residents within the Goulburn Mulwaree Council area, opposing the council's application for the special rate variation (SRV)," the MP said.
Ms Tuckerman noted that the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) had decided a 22.5pc general rate increase in 2024/25 only. Further, the council had not met three of the Tribunal's criteria, including on clear community consultation.
"The council demonstrated that while there is a financial need for a SRV to address the operating deficit that it forecast over the next 10 years, it failed to show the requirement of a 51.2 per cent SRV as proposed and that there was not an investigation into alternatives, such as service level reductions," she told parliament.
"(I offer) a very big thank you to the ratepayers group for their advocacy in this area, for holding the council to account and for being right in their advocacy. IPART's report detailed very well that it was the right way to go and that the council did not sufficiently address the concerns raised.
"I thank the group. It may not have been the outcome that (they) wanted, but it certainly falls short of the outcome that the council wanted."
The debate came two days after IPART handed down its decision.
GRAG members Kim Gann, Keith Smith and Ken Halliday were in parliament for the debate.
President Nina Dillon watched the live-stream.
She said although it didn't change IPART's decision, the debate "highlighted the council shortfalls in the application." This included "how rushed it was, the poor community consultation and a failure to investigate internal efficiencies and alternatives to the rate rise."
"I believe that the IPART decision in itself vindicates the stand taken against the council SRV by myself, GRAG and the wider community," Ms Dillon said.
"The debate also highlighted the fact that this unfair SRV system is causing serious financial problems and dividing communities across many other NSW councils,at a time when many people are struggling with cost of living pressures."
The council has rejected IPART's claimed deficiencies in its application. Mayor Peter Walker said the organisation was "extremely disappointed" by the decision and services would have to be cut.
Ms Dillon said alternatives to council funding, other than SRV applications, had to be addressed. She called on state and federal government to provide "a fairer level of permanent funding to NSW councils."
An Upper House inquiry into the ability of local government to fund infrastructure and services began on Friday, May 17.
Ms Dillon said this should recommend changes to the financial model used by councils to achieve long-term viability. A report is expected to be released before the September 14 council elections.
Ms Dillon and GRAG members Keith Smith, Chloe Hurley and Christopher O'Mahony are standing on a ticket at the poll.
During the debate, Mr Hoenig said any council decision to increase rates "should not be taken lightly."
"Communities are facing cost of living pressures. I hope the Goulburn Mulwaree councillors were concerned with the capacity of the community to pay increased rates," he said.
"...Electors will have the opportunity to judge decisions made by the councillors in that council area at the ballot box in September. I am sure the effective work that has been done by the member for Goulburn and the petitioners will ensure that the action of councillors in endeavouring to obtain this significant rate increase will be brought to account then."
Mr Hoenig said a 46-year rate pegging policy had "cut councils to the bone." He told the House that government had a shared responsibility to correct councils' financial sustainability.
The debate also involved Nationals MP, Kevin Anderson, who said the federal government had "broken a promise" to increase financial assistance grants for 0.51pc of tax revenue to one per cent.
Labor MP, Charishma Kalinda said the Goulburn Mulwaree decision "was an important lesson for councils in terms of consultation with residents." She also acknowledged Goulburn Labor for its advocacy on the issue.
Ms Tuckerman later noted this was "interesting," given Labor councillor, Jason Shepherd voted for the rate rise.
However council minutes showed Cr Shepherd voted against the hike.
Other speakers on Thursday were Liberal Terrigal MP, Adam Crouch and Labor MP Edmond Atalla. The former said the petition "was a credit" to signatories" and IPART had taken note.
Mrs Tuckerman said while she was disappointed with the 22.5pc increase, GRAG "certainly made a difference through its petition and work.
The petition, asking that the House "take note of the petition" was passed.
