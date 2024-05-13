Council voices 'extreme disappointment' over rate rise decision

The Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) has only partially endorsed Goulburn Mulwaree Council's bid for a 51.2 per cent rate hike.
In a decision publicly released after midnight Monday, the Tribunal endorsed a 22.5 per cent rate rise in 2024/25 only. The figure includes the 4.5pc rate peg.
The council had applied for a 51.2pc rise over three years, with 22.5pc in the 2024/25, followed by 16pc and 6.4pc in the ensuing financial years.
IPART also partially agreed to the council's request to increase the minimum business rate by $300 over three years. The Tribunal decided on a $132 rise in 2024/25 only. This will mean a minimum business rate of $722 in 2024/25.
In a staement, Mayor Peter Walker said the council was "extremely disappointed at the outcome."
"This reduction in revenue will have significant impacts on our capital and service delivery to the community," he said.
"The council acknowledges the challenges ahead and is committed to finding alternative solutions to maintain the quality of services provided to meet our legislative requirements.
"The council will now also prepare a revised four-year budget, to save additional costs to cover the short fall of the partially approved SRV application."
The 51.2pc rise would have fetched $33.2 million over four years. In May, the council delivered a draft budget with two scenarios - one with the 51.2pc special rate variation and one without.
The former outlined an extra $20m to be spent on roads over four years.
IPART's decision followed community backlash over the proposed rate rise and hundreds of public submissions lodged during the council's and IPART's consultation periods.
A petition with more than 12,000 signatures opposing the hike was also lodged with Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman. This is yet to be debated in state parliament.
Organiser and former councillor, Nina Dillon, is leading a ticket at the September 14, 2024 council elections.
Goulburn Mulwaree's bid was one of nine lodged with IPART. The Tribunal approved five in full, including Blayney's 33.1pc rise over three years, Narrandera's 48.1pc increase over two years and Tamworth's Regional Council's 36.3pc hike over two years.
Three council's, including Goulburn Mulwaree, only received partial rate increases. Griffith requested 34.9pc over three years but received 22.1pc over two years. Kempsey asked for 42.7pc over three years but IPART approved 24.09pc split over two years.
Snowy Valley Council's request for a 42.38pc hike over three years was rejected.
IPART chair, Carmel Donnelly said the decisions were based on the Tribunal's assessment against the Office of Local Government criteria, taking into account the issues raised in submissions.
"The councils with approved increases are encouraged to consult with the community to decide how best to implement the allowed increase,' she said.
"It's important to note that elected councillors can choose when they implement the approved increase in rates income, including deferring any increases for up to 10 years and also how they set rates across the rating categories."
IPART sets the rate peg annually for NSW councils. It caps the maximum amount councils can increase the general income they collect from ratepayers (rates income). In 2024/25 this was set at betwen 4.5pc and 5.5pc.
Reports on each of the nine council special variation decisions, two minimum rate decisions, and related documents are available on the IPART website at www.ipart.nsw.gov.au
