Paramedics treat male cyclist after collision with vehicle

A male cyclist has been transported to hospital following a collision between a car and a cyclist.
Police and ambulance were called to the intersection of Mary and Lisgar Streets, Goulburn at about 3.30pm, Tuesday May 21.
A NSW Police media spokesman said a car and bike had collided on Lisgar Street, just south of Combermere Street.
Paramedics treated the 34-year-old cyclist at the scene. The spokesman said the man was conscious and breathing and was reported to have non-life threatening injuries.
A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said the man sustained a shoulder injury and was transported by road ambulance to Canberra Hospital. He was in a stable condition.
The female vehicle driver, a woman in her forties, was also taken to Goulburn Base Hospital with unspecified injuries.
Lisgar Street was blocked between Combermere Street and just past the crash scene. Mary Street was also blocked at Lisgar Street.
More details as they come to hand.
