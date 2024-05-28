Charges for teen who crashed into tree after alleged Bomaderry to Goulburn pursuit

A teenager who crashed into a tree on Auburn Street, Goulburn on Monday, May 27 had evaded police at Bomaderry hours earlier.
A police spokesperson said Nowra Highway Patrol were patrolling the Princes Highway at Bomaderry when they attempted to stop a Ford Territory at about 8.45pm.
"When the car failed to stop a pursuit was initiated before being terminated a short time later due to safety reasons," the spokesperson said.
"About 11pm, Goulburn Highway Patrol located the vehicle on the Hume Highway allegedly travelling in excess of 180km/hr.
"Road spikes were deployed, however the vehicle continued on to Goulburn before hitting a tree and coming to a stop near the intersection of Auburn Street and Verner Street," she said.
The driver, a 16-year-old boy was arrested and taken to Goulburn Police Station.
A 14-year-old girl who was in the car was taken to Goulburn Hospital for assessment.
The teenage boy was charged with take and drive conveyance, police pursuit, never licensed person drive on road and exceed speed 45km/h.
He was refused bail to appear at Children's Court on Tuesday, May 28.
Inquiries are ongoing.
