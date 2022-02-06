community, Goulburn, Day VIEW Club, Meeting

Goulburn Day VIEW Club started the new year with lunch at the Soldiers Club where we enjoyed a delicious meal with 27 members present and three apologies. Anne Hockey, Maria Kenk, Helen Scott and Delma Nelson celebrated birthdays this month. We hope they have a very happy birthday. Also this month, we welcomed a new member - Barbara Todkill. The club looks forward to seeing Barbara at future meetings. ALSO READ: Youth given opportunity to gain life skills through mentoring program Raffles were won by Margaret Gooch, Margaret Todkill, Jenni Aubrey and Marie Pedlow. The lucky program wasn't not won but Maria Kenk, Margaret Gooch, Jenni Aubrey, Margaret Stewart, Delma Nelson and Margaret Thompson scored lucky door prizes. As it was our annual general meeting, the following have been elected to the new committee for 2022: President - Margaret Gooch; vice-president - Marie Pedlow; secretary - Jenni Aubrey; treasurer - Kayleen Tremble; assistant treasurer - Kathy King; publicity officers - Carol Olsen and Delma Nelson; welfare officer - Brenda Writer; program officers - Joan Scott and Maree de Brit. A reminder that subscription renewals are now due to cover you for 2022. The renewal is $20 and can be paid at the next meeting by putting the money in an envelope provided at the door noting your name on it, when you pay for your luncheon. This will make it easier for the treasurer to separate lunch money and subs. ALSO READ: Stop the Spread: Kaitlyn Mateta's artwork depicts the current COVID situation For our Mother's Day raffle, members will be given a book of 25 tickets to sell at $2 per ticket. These tickets need to be returned by our May luncheon on Thursday, May 5 when the raffle will be drawn. The first prize is a painting donated and painted by Garry Jenkins titled Bush Stockman on a Horse. The second prize donated and made by Geraldine Hunt is a crocheted rug. A big thank you to both of these people for their generosity to Goulburn Day View! Our next social outing will be February 17 at K and Gz at noon. Names to be to Margaret Gooch by 7pm on Monday, February 14. ALSO READ: Locals enjoy guided walk and talk about birds and plants on National Wetlands day Our next meeting will be Thursday, March 3 at 11.30am at the Goulburn Soldiers Club. Please contact Margaret Gooch on 4822 1859 or 0409 904 917 before 7pm the Monday before the luncheon if you wish to attend. You can also text or email your acceptance to mgooch65@gmail.com. Don't forget members have a choice to 'pay off' special event/occasion meals over $25 prior to and up to the function date. If you would like to avail yourselves of this offer please see GDVC president or treasurer. This could be very beneficial for some of our major function such as our birthday, The Melbourne Cup and Christmas. VIEW is a national women's volunteer organisation supporting the education charity, The Smith Family. Connected through a common purpose, VIEW Club's 14,000+ members: * Make lasting friendships, share ideas and knowledge and enjoy social activities. * Learn and develop new skills, while giving back to their communities, and * Advocate for and support the educational outcomes of disadvantaged Australian students. Find out more about VIEW by visiting view.org.au., calling 1800 805 366 or emailing view@thesmithfamily.com.au Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.

