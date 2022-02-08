newsletters, editors-pick-list, Goulburn, Penny Ackery, Hume, independent

The independent candidate for Hume says she won't be preferencing anyone in this year's federal election. Ms Ackery visited Goulburn on Saturday for one of her 'politics in the park' gatherings throughout the electorate. READ MORE: Independent Penny Ackery to push for Federal ICAC and stronger emissions reduction target if elected Goulburn's Penny Ackery kicks off independent campaign for Hume Labor announces Hume candidate in Goulburn to challenge Taylor More than 60 people attended the Belmore Park event, including Labor's Hume Electorate Council secretary and former senator Dr Ursula Stephens and husband Bob, and other party members. Greens members also attended. Ms Ackery launched her campaign in Goulburn last November and has had a busy round of community events throughout Hume. She is trying to topple Liberal MP of the past eight and a half years, Angus Taylor, who sits on a 13 per cent margin in the seat. On Saturday, Ms Ackery said she had not thought about directing preferences at this stage. Instead she was asking people to simply put her first on the ballot paper. ALSO READ: From the commander's desk: Buy, Swap and Sell smart She has since declared more definitively that she wouldn't be directing preferences but leaving the voter to choose. "It's only in 'how to vote' cards - which is simply a form of advertising - that candidates will often recommend voters on how to preference other candidates," she said in a social media post. "There is no obligation for anyone to follow this, so only voters can make this decision. I will not be releasing How to Vote cards, and therefore not preferencing anyone." Candidates are waiting to hear whether election material can be handed out, given COVID-19 restrictions on council elections. Ms Ackery said people on Saturday wanted to talk about emissions reduction, aged care, integrity and accountability in politics, Medicare and the inclusion of dental services, the loss of teachers and nurses from their professions and the need for them to "feel valued." The independent has been backed by the 'Vote Angus Out' group, which sold t-shirts and other items as part of fundraising. A Murrumbateman couple, Jenny McAllister and John Warner, sang a song with the same title. Ms Ackery said polling showed about 30 per cent of the electorate was aware of her. "I am trying to raise my profile," she said. "I'm busy every Saturday. We'll be at Marulan in a few weeks, Thirlmere and in the northern part of the electorate...People are supportive and thanking me for standing because they want integrity and accountability in politics. If we have that, everything else falls into place." ALSO READ: Families can access $250 worth of leisure and entertainment vouchers until October She'll also be dropping into upcoming annual shows at Crookwell, Boorowa, Camden and Goulburn. Meantime, Labor announced its Hume candidate last week. Gunning man and Canberra teacher, Greg Baines hopes to make history as the party's first member in the seat in 48 years. The Greens are also set to name a candidate. Member Bill Dorman said the party had finalised nomination and the endorsement process had started. He argued the 2019/20 bushfires had created a different political environment and more people wanted action on climate change. "We have a responsibility in Hume to say to the Liberal National Party that their attitude to global warming is ape shit crazy," Mr Dorman said. "I'm referring to the science of it and Angus will do nothing. They have a choice to make and they don't...A gas-led recovery is B.S. The whole world is looking at us and our international reputation is a joke." ALSO READ: Musical members of new council give performance venue the thumbs up Mr Dorman, who ran against Liberal Pru Goward in the 2007 state election, believed Ms Ackery could significantly dent Mr Taylor's margin or take the seat. He said the Victorian electorate of Indi showed what could happen with a "good independent" in Helen Haines. While independent Huw Kingston had "given it a good shot" in 2019, Mr Dorman said Ms Ackery appeared to have a wider backing and was getting her name recognised. "There's a chance to shake things up. I'd love to see it change," he said. Do you have something to say about this issue? Send a letter to the editor. Click here for the Goulburn Post, and here for the Southern Highland News. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here for the Highlands and here for the Tablelands. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FkT3ZusFw5YrTvZCipmLUF/519b2755-82e0-4783-acbb-2130ccb545d3.JPG/r0_145_3974_2390_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg