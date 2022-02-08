news, local-news,

The first Veolia Mulwaree Trust funding round of 2022 is now open and all community organisations are welcome to apply. Read more: Musical members of new council give performance venue the thumbs up 'We're fighting every day' for your news Funding is available for a wide range of projects and the Trust offers two funding programs, a donation program for small local projects $1,000 or less and a grant program for projects valued at more than $1,000. Community-based not for profit organisations including schools, community preschools, sporting clubs, rural fire brigades, service clubs, progress associations, local charities and arts and cultural groups are invited to apply. Applications in the current round will be accepted until February 24 2022. This is the first of three funding rounds the Veolia Mulwaree Trust will hold in 2022. To submit an application visit www.mulwareetrust.org.au or for more information call the Goulburn office on (02) 4822 2786. The Veolia Mulwaree Trust was established in 2004 to support community initiatives, with a specific focus on Tarago, the town in which Veolia operates its Woodlawn Eco Precinct. To date, the Trust has contributed over $12M to more than 1400 local projects including local schools and preschools, sporting facilities, parks and playgrounds, emergency services, charities and community service organisations. The Trust also supports a range of academic and creative arts scholarships annually. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131358433/614ff3af-70ca-4c18-8d43-73e27415167b.jpg/r0_29_962_573_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg