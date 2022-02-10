newsletters, editors-pick-list, goulburn show

The Goulburn Show is raring to go for a bigger and better event in 2022, according to Show Society president Jacki Waugh The show is penciled in for March 5-6 and organisers are hopeful of outdoing last year's effort which saw an estimated 10,000 people attend in COVID-affected conditions. Read more: Council combats criticism of 'temporary fixes' on flood damaged roads Gooch retakes the reins as club starts another big year Ms Waugh said volunteers were flat out with under a month to go and had booked in plenty of new attractions in addition to the usual fare. "It's very busy and full on, we're certainly planning for a big show this year," she told the Post. "At the moment the way things are rolling it looks like it will be able to go ahead as is. We'll have our COVID safe plan in place like last year. I don't think it will be as hard last year because we've already done it once." "We're hoping it will be a bigger show, it's hard to know. "We've engaged more attractions for people so there's a lot more happening on the ground. Nearly all the stalls are booked out and lots of events, a few different things as well. "We've got Dinkum Dinosaurs coming all the way from Western Australia, new as well is a dairy cow milking demonstration so everyone can come and have a go and there will be butter and cream made on the day." The Society is made up entirely of volunteers and Ms Waugh said they were still on the lookout for some younger helpers with their usual international workforce unable to attend. "We're definitely looking for some young volunteers," she said. "We're all volunteers, that's the only way we survive. We have volunteers doing bits and pieces for us all year round. "We usually get international volunteers but this year and last year we couldn't get them. We've tried to get some International Volunteers for Peace, which is based in Australia. "They are good because they are usually a younger crowd and most of our local volunteers are a bit older." To volunteer or for more information you can contact the Show office at Goulburn Showground at (02) 48216813 or email info@goulburnshow.com.au. Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.

