Three people have been transported to Canberra Hospital following a crash between a truck and car near Goulburn. Emergency services were called to Boxers Creek Road on the Hume Highway, some 10km north of Goulburn at 3.30am Saturday. A Toyota RAV4 and a semi-trailer had collided in the northbound lane lane. RFS operational officer Mitchell Butler said no one was trapped in the vehicles. Goulburn and Towrang brigades attended as a precaution. Police said two occupants of the Toyota, a man and woman aged in their 30s, were treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics and taken to Canberra Hospital in a serious condition. The truck driver, a 61-year-old man, was uninjured. Ambulance media confirmed two men in the vehicle were complaining of chest injuries, while the woman had suffered a head injury. The spokesman said the three occupants were transported to Canberra Hospital Five ambulance road crews attended. Traffic was affected while emergency services were on scene. Mr Butler said the truck was able to be driven to Marulan after the collision. Police are investigating the the circumstances surrounding the crash.

