Ron McLaughlin belted out a few numbers, the barbecue was sizzling and eager stallholders set up early for another bumper Rotary market on Saturday. The monthly market in Montague Street drew 74 stallholders, including sellers of produce growers, plants jewellery, cake and slices, food and coffee, wines, old wares and much more. Goulburn to Crookwell rail trail promoters also had a presence. Jane Twohill was busy on a barbecue stall with husband Tom Skeffington and several others. Jane, a member of 'Goulburn Gals Galivanting for Good', was raising awareness and funds for the Indigo Foundation, an Australian development organisation that empowers women and girls in partnership with organisations around the world. It aims to improve education and health outcomes and defend human rights. Ms Twohill and three other Goulburn friends will tackle the Larapinta trail in the Northern Territory in June to help raise awareness of the organisation and bring women together. Meantime, well known local singer Ron McLaughlin kept a packed market crowd entertained with blues and other numbers throughout the morning. It was just a taster of a 'mini' blues festival held at the nearby Goulburn Club on Saturday and Sunday. The Goulburn Rotary markets are held on the second Saturday of each month in Montague Street.

