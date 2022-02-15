newsletters, editors-pick-list, gunning, diversity, history

Gunning residents will enjoy a packed weekend of celebrations as the town comes together to celebrate 200 years of European settlement in early March. After initial plans were shelved in 2021 due to COVID, the community will instead mark the bicentenary of the arrival of settlers in 1821 this year, at that time the limits of the colony of New South Wales. Read more: Local nurses support colleagues striking for 'a better deal' Quiet, unassuming and a 'good bloke': Father Laurie leaves big legacy Chairman of the Gunning 200 co-ordinating committee John Shaw said the town had changed a lot over the past two centuries after being officially proclaimed in 1834 although stressed the area has a far older history. "It has primarily been a sheep-farming area although it was also a big service town when the railway first came through and then the highway when it came through," he explained to the Post. "We're not claiming it as our own, it's marking the date Europeans arrived. We share the history of the area and that's fine by us. "It's a rural village obviously but it's certainly serviced a number of different things and now it plays host to a lot of families who have moved here, some working from home and driving to Canberra, Goulburn and Yass for work." "It's pretty diverse at the moment. Proceedings will get underway on Friday, March 4 with a concert by Acacia Quartet at Gunning Court House. Saturday will see the official plaque unveiling with the library and historic Pye Cottage open to the public in addition to a Glitz and Glamour Gala at the Old Coach Stables. Sunday will feature more historic presentations and the Lions Club markets before an open mic event at the Court House. Mr Shaw, who is a former Gunning Shire and Upper Lachlan Shire Council Mayor, said the plaque unveiling next to the centenary plaque in 1921 would be special although it may not quite reap the same rewards. "We're mounting a plaque on the wall below the 1921 centenary plaque, he said. "We thought that was the right spot to put it. It's on the library building which was actually built by proceeds from the centenary celebrations. "They called it a 'literary institute' which we cut down to 'library.' We can probably chip in for a welcome mat this time! "We don't make any money, we just want people to remember and enjoy the weekend."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131358433/742ab8f0-80f9-4996-b3e7-2915800a5fcc.jpg/r0_1232_3024_2941_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg