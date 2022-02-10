newsletters, editors-pick-list, Goulburn, Fr Laurie Blake, obituary, Sts Peter and Paul's Cathedral

Father Laurie Blake was not the type to "bung on airs and graces." The longtime Sts Peter and Paul's Cathedral parish priest has been variously described as "a good bloke" with a common touch who worked quietly to influence the lives of others and achieve a vision. "He was an unsophisticated young man when he came to the priesthood and that was the joy of his ministry - that he was uncomplicated," Cathedral restoration committee chair, Dr Ursula Stephens said. READ MORE: Goulburn's Sts Peter and Paul's Cathedral prepares for internal work Conservator uncovers history in Goulburn cathedral's Stations of the Cross Goulburn's Sts Peter and Paul's Cathedral looks to develop precinct Goulburn's Sts Peter and Paul's cathedral continues conservation Father Blake passed away following illness at Canberra Hospital on Wednesday, aged eighty-four. His path to the priesthood was almost pre-ordained, according to good friend of almost 40 years, Brian Watchirs. Laurie was born at Bungonia to Wal and Rita Blake in 1937, the second eldest of six children, and was baptised at Sts Peter and Paul's Cathedral where he eventually received all his sacraments. "His mother was devoted to the church but as a boy, Laurie worked around the presbytery voluntarily and even stoked the boiler out the back," Mr Watchirs said. Following his education at Saint Patrick's Technical School, Laurie entered the seminary firstly at Springwood and then at Manly. He struggled to learn Latin but in a stroke of good fortune, Masses changed to English two years after his ordination. Fr Laurie was ordained at Sts Peter and Paul's Cathedral on December 15, 1964. He was posted to Temora and served as chaplain at Cooma jail before arriving back in Goulburn in 1972 as chaplain to Kenmore Hospital and Goulburn Jail. During this time he lived at Saint Joseph's orphanage. ALSO READ: Goulburn Show needs you ahead of 'bigger' 2022 event In 1981 he was appointed Sts Peter and Paul's parish priest, replacing Father Michael O'Brien. At the same, he was chaplain at the NSW Police Academy in Goulburn. Mr Watchirs said his friend soon stamped his mark on his ministry. "Laurie was a very caring and gathering person. He didn't bung on airs and graces," he told The Post. "He didn't mind a drop, was a very human person and had faults like the rest of us." Father Laurie delivered baptismal, first Holy Communion and marriage sacraments to generations of Goulburn and district people. He was a frequent guest at wedding receptions. In addition, he encouraged the youth group and took them bushwalking at Bungonia Gorge, which he loved exploring as a boy. He also enjoyed travel, and with Mr Watchirs, toured much of Australia and visited Gallipoli and parts of Europe. But the Cathedral's restoration was one of his crowning contributions. ALSO READ: Council combats criticism of 'temporary fixes' on flood damaged roads Mr Watchirs, who was parish property supervisor from 2006 to 2019, said his friend started the restoration in the 1980s with commissioning ofroof strengthening and sanctuary work. "He loved the Cathedral and wanted to see it restored. He spent a lot of time and energy on it...He would have loved to see it finished," Mr Watchirs said. Father Blake's contribution isn't lost on former parish priest (2008 to 2019), the now retired Fr Dermid McDermott. "The best way to remember Laurie is by looking at this building," he said. "Thanks to him we have the super structure above and the strengthened foundations below. It is very vital work and nobody really knows about it. He was that sort of person - very unassuming." Dr Stephens said the current $8 million restoration phase was a continuation of Father Blake's "grand vision." He left Goulburn in 2003, passing the baton to Father Tony Percy, and served as parish priest at Mary Help of Christians Parish, South Woden until his retirement in 2013. ALSO READ: Crookwell runner aiming to raise $20k for a good cause Since that time, Father Blake has lived in Canberra, more recently at Lanigan House for retired priests. Dr Stephens said his legacy would be long remembered. "He was a friend to everyone and never turned anyone away...Father Laurie was a very gentle soul who was loved by everyone in the parish," she said. "...His family was so proud of his vocation and all who supported him in his studies and work as a priest." Father Blake is survived by his brothers Des (Lennox Head), Geoff (Goulburn) and Trevor (Canberra) and their spouses. He was predeceased by sister, Moira Sheridan, brother, Ian. He was a much loved uncle to his nieces and nephews. A vigil service for him will be held at Bungonia's Saint Michael's Church at 6pm Wednesday, February 16. Archbishop of Canberra/Goulburn Christopher Prowse will celebrate Father Blake's Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Fatima catholic church, Goulburn, at 11am Thursday, February 17. Father Blake will be buried in the priests section at Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Middle Arm Road. Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.

