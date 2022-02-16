newsletters, editors-pick-list, ses, emergency

Almost $1.5 million has been allocated to the proposed Goulburn Mulwaree Emergency Operations Centre via the National Bushfire Recovery Fund. A Federally-funded scheme, $1,494,851 has been set aside for the Operations Centre on Crundwell Street in addition to $391,632 for Paint The Town (Goulburn Mulwaree and Upper Lachlan) and $875,000 for the Taralga Off Stream Water Storage Assessment and Design Project. Read more: Vale John 'Sam' Williams Secrecy surrounds council general manager's shock resignation SES Argyle cluster commander Rob Bell said the Centre, which will house the SES, would help them prepare for the future. "We need to futureproof our facility," he explained. "It will increase our capability particularly in the incident control area where it will be purposefully designed for that. We run all our incidents out of the centre. "At the moment we do that out of Lanigan Lane which is an old shed that has been built upon. So this will be good for not only running operations but also training." Goulburn Mulwaree Council Mayor Peter Walker told the Post while based in Goulburn the facility will expand the reach of emergency services across the region. "I am incredibly pleased to receive funding for the Emergency Operations centre, which will see a centralised home for emergency services built on Council land," he said. "This facility will service not just Goulburn Mulwaree, but several surrounding LGA's. "This project has been supported by SES, local Police, Rural Fire Brigades & NSW Farmers. A centralised location fitted out with new technology will mean these critical organisations have the resources they need to respond in times of emergency. "I thank the Federal Government for the strong support of the project."

