news, local-news, Goulburn, Warwick Bennett

Warwick Bennett has resigned as Goulburn Mulwaree Council's general manager after eight years. Secrecy surrounds Mr Bennett's shock departure, notified at Tuesday night's council meeting. In a mayoral minute discussed for about 15 minutes in closed session due to confidential staff matters, councillors accepted "with regret" the GM's resignation effective from July 8, 2022. They also endorsed a confidential deed of release and authorised Cr Jason Shepherd to sign the document. READ MORE: Councillors extend Warwick Bennett's term as general manager Newly elected mayor Peter Walker has declined further comment on the matter, citing rules surrounding closed council discussions. "His resignation was accepted tonight and voted on in a mayoral minute," he said. Nor would the mayor speak about the GM's time as council boss. Mr Bennett also declined comment beyond a press release issued straight after the meeting. The confidentiality agreement was signed when the meeting ended. The decision came six months after the council boss extended his contract by six months until March, 2023. Councillors endorsed the extension at their September, 2021 meeting but the then deputy mayor Peter Walker and former councillor Margaret O'Neill voted against. ALSO READ: Hospital kiosk owner 'cuts losses,' shuts doors after three years Mr Bennett's contract was due to end in October, 2022 but under its terms he had to give nine months' notice. Tensions had publicly flared between Cr Walker and Mr Bennett at several meetings. Last March the GM accused Cr Walker of questioning his integrity about meeting procedural advice surrounding a proposed community centre. Asked to comment on the resignation, councillor and former mayor Bob Kirk said he was saddened by Mr Bennett's departure. "He is fortunately staying to see us through the budgetary process and the next step in our strategic planning," he told The Post. "That will be invaluable while we seek replacement of a general manager who has consistently exceeded the expectations of the role. I'm sad to see him go and we'll be fortunate to replace him with someone of equal ability. It's a big ask. "I'll continue to hold him in the highest esteem and regard, as will all the councillors." Cr Kirk said he would have liked Mr Bennett to have continued for another few years and was sorry he had reason to resign. "That's his call and I respect his wishes. It's a major development this early in the council term," he said. The former mayor said the GM had suggested using the former town hall in Auburn Street for a performing arts centre. He had also led the council through "a very progressive period" in which multiple projects were delivered or set in train. ALSO READ: 'Diverse' Gunning prepares to celebrate bicentenary When he arrived in 2014, Mr Bennett had questioned why money in reserves wasn't being spent on their allocated projects. Cr Kirk said this was rectified and through savings elsewhere, funds allocated for even more major works. Mr Bennett will have served 46 years in local government by July. He spent 39 continuous years as a general manager/chief executive in six councils throughout Australia and New Zealand. "I am particularly proud of my eight years of service with Goulburn Mulwaree Council, and what we as an organisation have achieved," he said in a statement. "This organisation has performed exceptionally well during this time, changing the face of Goulburn Mulwaree forever by providing new and improved community infrastructure, as well as significantly improving our core services of roads, bridges, reserves, waste management, water and sewer. "In addition we have completed many new plans and policies that have determined the future design of our region. Throughout this period of great progress we have retained a strong focus on financial sustainability at all times. ALSO READ: Curtains almost ready to rise on premier performance venue "The staff at Goulburn Mulwaree Council are some of the best I have had the privilege of working with throughout my career, with a strong team culture and a focus on working for the betterment of our region. I am grateful for the opportunity to lead this organisation over the past eight years, and incredibly proud of what we have achieved." Mr Bennett said he was looking forward to other career opportunities and would continue to live in the region. On Tuesday, councillors authorised Cr Walker to seek expressions of interest from recruitment consultants. Councillors will choose a firm with a possible shortlist of candidates to be presented to them for interview and selection. Do you have something to say about this issue? Send a letter to the editor. Click here for the Goulburn Post Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FkT3ZusFw5YrTvZCipmLUF/3ea36923-4490-4309-8273-71ce0492cb3c.jpg/r0_157_6000_3547_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg