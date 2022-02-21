newsletters, editors-pick-list, dogs, crookwell

The annual Crookwell AP & H Dog Show was held on Saturday February 12 at Lyn Cooper Sports Oval. It was one of the largest shows ever seen with 509 dogs entered. The Best Exhibit In Show was the German Shepherd owned by Mr and Mrs Glen and Karen Gregory and was from the Working Dog Group judged by Mrs Sandra McMahon. Read more: Young Goulburn woman helps power local economy through TAFE Michelle Gratton to moderate Goulburn candidate debate Also held were Child Handler Classes at lunch time for upcoming young dog handlers. These classes were judged by Mrs Robyn Foster who made every child feel special with beautiful sashes and prizes for the children. Thanks go to the fabulous panel of judges, Mrs Sandra McMahon (NSW), Ms Sharon Hannigan (NSW), Mr Brett Abraham (NSW) and Mr Nathan Jennings (ACT) for agreeing to judge our show. Also thanks to the CWA and Lyon's Club for the wonderful job of catering for all the exhibitors and friends, especially Jackie for her efforts. Thank you for the "awesome" passion fruit cheese cake which was enjoyed by everyone. As usual the curried egg and lettuce sandwiches were outstanding. It was an outstanding effort from the workers who helped with all the setting up of the equipment. A special thank you to Louise Gibbs for all your help and hard work locating all the equipment, again going out of the way to make sure everything was available on the day. To the 'caretaker team' looking after the sports oval grounds a huge thank you for the spectacular way these grounds are kept, the exhibitors stated they were the "best grounds ever to show the dogs and great facilities". To the three ladies, Kez, Louise and Claire thank you for all your help and hard work. You were there from daylight until the end of the day, great teamwork by everyone. To all sponsors a huge thank you, your donations made all the great prizes possible. Karen and David from K&D Photography took all the amazing photos.

