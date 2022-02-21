newsletters, editors-pick-list, TAFE, farming

A Goulburn woman with farming deep in her DNA is helping power the local economy into the future through TAFE. Claire Liversidge, 22, the recently crowned 2022 Young Woman of Goulburn, is a fourth-generation farmer and will this year tackle a Certificate IV in Agriculture at TAFE NSW Goulburn, after completing a Certificate III in Agriculture last year. Read More: Global music sensation heads to Goulburn $1.5 million to 'futureproof' new Goulburn Emergency Operations Centre It comes as the National Farmers' Federation (NFF) last month said TAFE NSW would play a critical role in ensuring the booming agriculture industry had the workforce to meet future demand, with the NFF Roadmap outlining its vision to grow the workforce by 25 per cent over the next decade. Ms Liversidge said after missing out on a place at uni to study marine biology, she had a professional epiphany and decided to pursue a career in farming to continue the family's rich history on the land. "After getting back to mum's farm, I realised it was where I wanted to be and who I wanted to be," Ms Liversidge said. "Growing up, I'd learned quite a bit about farming but I wanted that TAFE NSW qualification to prove I had the most up-to-date practical skills and experience." She said the Certificate III in Agriculture was "very hands-on" and her teacher Jamie Kay had extensive farming experience and contacts. "Jamie didn't just show us how to do things like drenching and vaccinating cattle, but explained why we do them," she said. "The course was so practically-based; we were learning to drive tractors and look after livestock. It really prepared you for the realities of working on a farm." The Certificate IV in Agriculture focuses more on the management side of farming, TAFE NSW Goulburn Agriculture Teacher Jamie Kay said, while the Certificate III prepares students for jobs as farmhands. "Agriculture is one of those industries that is powering through COVID and there are so many opportunities out there for TAFE NSW graduates," Mr Kay said. Ms Liversidge hopes to complete a Bachelor of Environment and Sustainability next year, as a pathway to a career in agricultural and marine conservation.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/166845910/e9a977dc-8be2-4c50-a0e5-5d824f2c9775.jpg/r0_97_2350_1425_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg