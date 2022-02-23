newsletters, editors-pick-list, lilac cinema, movies

Lilac City Cinema has been successful in applying for another $60,000 grant as part of the Supporting Cinemas' Retention Endurance and Enhancement of Neighbourhoods (SCREEN) Fund. The beloved Goulburn institution has suffered over the past two years with COVID-19 restrictions severely curtailing operations. In July 2021 they received $60,00 from the first round of the SCREEN Fund just as NSW was preparing to head into a prolonged period of restrictions. Hume MP Angus Taylor said he hoped the grant would help Lilac quickly return to pre-pandemic operations. "This funding will enable them to recover from severe disruption that has largely impacted their revenue streams and work towards restoring normal operations as COVID-19 restrictions ease," Mr Taylor said. "Lilac City Cinema also received a grant of $60,000 under the first round of the SCREEN Fund, so I'm pleased that we can continue to support them through what's been a challenging time for cinema operators." SCREEN is a federally-funded scheme with $20 million in total earmarked. Independent cinemas operators are each eligible for up to $85,000. SCREEN Fund applications are open until 30 April 2022 or until total funds are committed.

