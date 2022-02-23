newsletters, editors-pick-list, mental health, headspace, goulburn, yass, youth

Teenagers have a lot going on and it can be hard to help them which is why Headspace Goulburn and Yass are launching their 'Tuning into Teens' program for 2022. 'Tuning into Teens' is a free program for all parents and carers, regardless if their children have ever accessed Headspace, that runs once a week for six weeks. Read more: Mental health dominates Youth Council Conference Photos: Vibesfest rocks Goulburn This year's offering has been redesigned to be more accessible with the weekly two-hour sessions now available in day or evening time slots and the six-week programs running all year round. Headspace Goulburn Service Manager Billieann Bambrick said the sessions were designed to give parents and carers the skills to communicate effectively with their adolescent loved ones. "It's about communicating effectively with your teenager because we all know that's not an easy thing at times," she told the Post. "We've run it before in the community but we're trying to make it a bit more accessible by putting out dates for the whole year and offering different times, during the day or at night." Ms Bambrick explained that often we try and provide solutions to issues instead of simply listening and supporting teenagers to work through problems. "Sometimes we jump in and try to provide solutions to young people and sometimes it's just about hearing them and giving them a chance to find the solution themselves, guiding them, not giving them the answer," she said. "Part of the program talks about managing behaviour but it really is through the conversation that we can support the behaviour of young people." Whilst COVID restrictions have highlighted mental health concerns in young people, having that consistent presence is important regardless Ms Bambrick explained. "The concerns around mental health presentations in young people during COVID we are seeing in our community and we want to ensure that everyone is feeling ok and supported. "Even last year during lockdown we offered it [the program] via Zoom. Parents still wanted to have those conversations, sometimes hard ones, with young people. "Regardless of lockdown it is about communicating more effectively and being able to truly understand what a teenager is needing and wanting." 2022 Course Date Term One: Mon 28th Feb - Mon 4th April 2022 (9:30am - 11:30am) Term Two: Wed 11th May - Wed 15th June 2022 (6:30pm - 8:30pm) Term Three: Tues 2nd Aug - Tues 6th Sept 2022 (1:00pm - 3:00pm) Term Four: Wed 12th Oct - Wed 16th Nov 2022 (6:30pm - 8:30pm) To register, follow the link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Q7TWNLL We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131358433/902df008-315d-4970-8cb6-460e791b014b.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg