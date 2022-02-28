SES issues reminder as Goulburn braces for wild weather

newsletters, editors-pick-list, rain, bom, flooding, ses

Goulburn and the surrounding region is set for yet another deluge with the Goulburn SES Unit reminding residents to make preparations. The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast up to 100mm of rainfall over the next seven days with Wednesday alone expected to receive 35-60mm. The Southern Tablelands has already experienced a very wet summer with flooding a common occurrence. The SES are advising residents to take the following steps in order to prepare their property for the week ahead. - Clean gutters and downpipes - or arrange a contractor to do this for you. If water has no path of egress from your roofline, it will find its way into your roof space, walls and eaves. - Clean storm water drainage pits and driveway grate drains so to allow them to properly direct the flow of water away from your property. - Trim trees and branches that could potentially fall on your home or property. - Fix any damage to your roof, including broken or missing tiles, or arrange a contractor to do this for you. Buildup of dirt should also be removed as it can block the drainage channels on the underside of tiles. Do not drive, ride or walk through floodwaters. If you require assistance during Floods and Storms, call 132 500. In a life threatening emergency, dial 000.

