There's a sport for everyone. Power Soccer is a popular one among those with muscular dystrophy, a condition that damages and weakens one's muscles over time. Those who have never watched the game before will be able to do so when the Canberra United power soccer team comes to the Goulburn Show from 11.30am on Sunday, March 6. READ ALSO: Bulldogs ramp up preparations as draw revealed The sport is played by mainly young men and women either confined to a wheelchair or with a similar level of disability. While it follows the rules of soccer, it looks like a game of murderball with motors. The team, consisting of Woden and Gungahlin United players, will be supporting Geoff Lavers who is visiting the Goulburn Show as part of his Iron Man Australia wide charity ride. The event raises awareness and funds for muscular dystrophy research. The charity Capital Region Muscular Dystrophy (CRMD) and Capital Football joined together to create the Canberra United Power Chair Soccer team two years ago and is now fully equipped with the latest chairs due to support from Gungahlin Rotary. Rob Oakley from CRMD said the chairs cost about $15,000 each, so the support was greatly appreciated. Oakley said the charity assisted people living with muscular dystrophy to make everyday life a little easier. "Our work includes the provision of essential medical equipment, support to families, and sports programs like the Canberra United power football team," Oakley said. READ ALSO: Community raises almost $20k for Beau Cosgrove "CRMD is a voluntary organisation and all proceeds from donations and our fundraising go towards our work. "CRMD is happy to assist anyone living with a neuromuscular condition in the local region, including Goulburn and we are always looking for more players for our soccer competition." The match will be played outside the Goulburn Show office.

