Preparations are underway for the Goulburn Show which will take place this weekend. Jacki Waugh, Goulburn AP and H Society president, said she was excited but physically exhausted. "There's been so much to do, there's even more stalls this year than last year," she said. Read More: A play combining 60s music with humour and ageing debuts next month SES issues reminder as Goulburn braces for wild weather "The energy of the team has been really positive, people are glad that things are somewhat more normal after last year's strict COVID-19 restrictions." Although there is rain forecast for the weekend, Ms Waugh said the show will go on "rain, hail or shine". Secretaries Robyn Picker and Trish McLaughlan said they had been working hard to make sure the show would be a success. "We've been working 24/7 to ensure everything goes smoothly on the day," Ms Picker said. Currently, the Goulburn Recreation Area is full of volunteers working hard to set up for a range of activities. On the day you can expect to see Icarus stilt walkers, a variety of stalls, Dinkum Dinosaurs and a lot of animals. Caitlin Bensley, a local student from Mulwaree High School, said she was most looking forward to the Young Farmers Challenge. "It's so much fun," she said. "You have to complete challenges like milking a cow, rolling up a swag or lifting wood into a wheelbarrow." More students from Mulwaree High School will also join the team of volunteers helping to set up later this week. Online entries are currently open for the pavilion and livestock competitions with each section scheduled to close at different times throughout the week. You can check the schedule here. Or, if you prefer, you can complete an entry form and deliver it to Veolia Arena, Braidwood Road, Gate 4: Sunday, February 27 from midday to 4pm Monday, February 28 from midday to 6pm Tuesday, March 1 from 9am to midday There will also be a courtesy bus running between the Goulburn Workers Club rear car park and Gate four at the Goulburn Show. The timetable is as follows: Goulburn Workers Club - 9am, 10am, 11am, midday, 2pm, 3pm, 4pm Gate 4 Goulburn Show - 9.30am, 10.30am, 11.30am, 12.30pm (drop off only), 1.30pm (pick up only), 2.30pm, 3.30pm, 4.30pm

