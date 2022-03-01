newsletters, editors-pick-list, teachers, union, strike, goulburn schools

Goulburn teachers could be set for further industrial action with a deadline of March 19 given to the NSW Government to engage in 'genuine' negotiations with the NSW Teachers Federation. The union is seeking an abolishment of the Government's offered 2.04 per cent cap on wages, a figure that sits below the 2.5 cap on public wages in NSW. Instead they will seek an increase of between 5 and 7.7 per cent in the next wages agreement that covers 2022 and 2023. Teachers from Goulburn met with Federation Deputy President Henry Rajendra in Belmore Park on Monday to discuss salaries as well as concerns surrounding working conditions, where it was pointed out that in October 2021 there were 24 vacancies in the electorate. Addressing the crowd, Mr Rajendra urged teachers to keep fighting and while hoping for negotiations to proceed, warned members to be ready for further industrial action after the March deadline. "Kids in Goulburn deserve as much as anywhere else in this country in terms of of high quality public education," Mr Rajendra told the Post. "If you don't pay teachers what they're worth you won't get them in future. "You couldn't find a more dedicated group of people than teachers....what we're calling for is the government to show an equal commitment and the way they can do that is by addressing the crippling workloads and uncompetitive salaries of teachers." The group, numbering between 20-30, then marched to the office of Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman to demonstrate. Mr Rajendra called on Ms Tuckerman, who is currently sitting in Parliament and was unable to personally meet the crowd, to take the message to Premier Dominic Perrottet. "It's crippling our rural public schools," he said of shortages. "Teacher shortages hits first and hardest in rural communities and the electorate of Goulburn is no exception. "This government has a lot to answer for." Ms Tuckerman has been approached for comment. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131358433/751a25d7-ec39-4091-a12e-6d45f937b6ce.jpg/r0_447_4032_2725_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg