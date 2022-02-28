newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Over a decade ago Pat Spilsbury walked into the Goulburn Workers Club office of Peter Walker, a meeting that would eventually lead to the formation of U3A Goulburn. The University of the Third Age (U3A) offers classes for members, providing Goulburn's senior citizens the chance for lifelong learning. Read more: Cathedral restoration reveals more secrets and surprises Power soccer exhibition match to feature at Goulburn Show On Monday the group celebrated its 14th birthday with the now Mayor Walker in attendance to cut the cake, having expressed support since day one. "14 years ago when I was CEO of the Goulburn Workers Club this lovely lady marched in to my office, sat down and banged her fist on the table and said 'right this is what I want to do' and i don't think anything has changed since," Mayor Walker told the crowd at the Bourke Street premises. "I do have a passion for this, not because I'm joining the troupe although I am starting to tick over on the years now. "I or (fellow councilor) Jason Shephard won't be becoming a member because that is while we aren't members we don't have a conflict of interest and we can go in to bat for U3A. "You do a wonderful job whether it's taking people out for a wall, or croquet or singing. If anyone asks me what they can do around town I point them in the direction of U3A." U3A President Brian Spilsbury thanked Council for its support and once again reminded Mr Walker and fellow councilor Jason Shepherd of their desire to see a community centre built next to their current location. "We want to thank the council," Mr Spilsbury said on behalf of members. "We have a 10-year lease on the building and council have given us a fair bit of support. We appreciate it, sometimes we'd like a bit more but this is a great place." Mayor Walker re-affirmed to the group his desire to have the centre built and that he would continue 'promoting' the idea to council. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131358433/eb37fea6-3f59-40c4-86ea-9d3fb6aed0a5.jpg/r1371_464_4032_1967_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg