Having grown up on a sheep property, 22 year old Savannah Boutsikakis, developed a deep passion for agriculture, which has led her to the 2022 Sydney Royal Easter Show. Ms Boutsikakis will represent the Crookwell Show Society at the Sydney Royal Easter Show after winning the NSW Young Woman Competition held in Cooma. Nine young women competed for the opportunity to represent their societies on Saturday February 26, but Savannah Boutsikakis along with Chloe Campbell from Bombala took out the final prizes. Ms Boutsikakis said a highlight of the competition was meeting all the other girls who share her passion. "We're all passionate about the same industry but we all bring so many different aspects to it," she said. "It was a really rewarding experience, we had interviews in the morning, a group lunch with all the judges, and then that night we had a dinner and I got to speak on stage and answer a couple of questions." Ms Boutsikakis is currently employed as a farm hand in broadacre cropping and irrigation with mixed grazing. She believes the combination of her upbringing in livestock and wool, her current work and her Bachelor of Agriculture helped her to stand out. Her upbringing also played a major role in her decision to study agriculture at the University of New England. "What's better than making a career out of something that you're passionate about. It's the best thing I've ever done," she said. She's looking forward to meeting even more like-minded young women at the show. "I think it's going to be a fairly jam-packed week but it's certainly going to be really exciting," she said. She encourages other young people to "give the industry a go" and to not let a lack of experience hold you back. "If you're willing to work hard and give something a go and be honest about your experience, people are willing to give you a go," she said. "I had no experience in the cropping industry, I hadn't even driven a tractor at home, and I came up to Moree and they gave me a few runs on a tractor and then said see you in 12 hours. "I was willing to try and just give it a go and that's what you have to do to get into it, just have a crack."

