newsletters, editors-pick-list, goulburn show

Unrelenting wet weather has forced the hand of the Goulburn Show Society with a couple of cancellations for this weekend's event. The dog show and horse events have been cancelled due to unsafe conditions for the animals, although the rest of the show will proceed as organisers refuse to let the rain dampen their spirits. Read more: "Rain, hail or shine", Goulburn Show will go on as preparations ramp-up Extreme weather set to ease tonight In a statement delivered to the Post, the Show Society relayed the unfortunate news but stressed it was full steam ahead and revealed a significant entry fee drop from the traditional $15 per person. "Given the weather the Goulburn Show Society has had to cancel the dog show and the horse events for this coming weekend," they said. "However the show is still going ahead with all attractions and exhibits. "For this year only due to the wet weather gate entry fees will be only $5 per person and we welcome and encourage everyone to come support the show and all exhibitors." Over March 5-6 visitors can expect to see Icarus stilt walkers, a variety of stalls and Dinkum Dinosaurs amongst a host of other exhibits. A reminder that there will be a courtesy bus running between the Goulburn Workers Club rear car park and Gate four at the Goulburn Show. The timetable is as follows: Goulburn Workers Club - 9am, 10am, 11am, midday, 2pm, 3pm, 4pm Gate 4 Goulburn Show - 9.30am, 10.30am, 11.30am, 12.30pm (drop off only), 1.30pm (pick up only), 2.30pm, 3.30pm, 4.30pm We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131358433/b9a9657c-189b-4c95-8cd9-7dabff93327c.jpg/r0_272_4032_2550_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg