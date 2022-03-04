Woman known to frequent Goulburn wanted on arrest warrant

news, local-news, crime, police

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a woman wanted on an arrest warrant. Kristy Lee Taunton, aged 42, is wanted by virtue of an outstanding arrest warrant in relation to alleged fraud and proceeds of crime offences. She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170cm-175cm tall, of medium build, with fair hair and green/hazel eyes. Kristy Lee Taunton is known to frequent the Goulburn, Marulan, Queanbeyan and Campbelltown areas. As police continue to conduct inquiries into her whereabouts, they are urging anyone who may have information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/storypad-LnjMzdETvRdRkvu4rDq9EX/0c9df393-bb96-48af-8fd7-9edf7d7e9d0c.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg