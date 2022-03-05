Man charged after aggravated break and enter

news, local-news,

A man has been charged following an aggravated break and enter in Goulburn last week. At about 3.45am on Tuesday, March 1, police were told two unknown males entered a business on Gulson Street and allegedly stole $100,000 worth of property including a laptop, power tools an Isuzu truck, a Quintrex Renegade boat and trailer. Officers attached to the Hume Police District commenced an investigation into the incident and found the truck and some power tools in bushland off Memorial Drive. READ ALSO: At about 11.15am the following day, police arrested a 37-year-old man at Goulburn Base Hospital. A search warrant was subsequently executed at a property on Park Road with police seizing a boat and power tools. The man was charged with aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence - in company - steal etc (greater than $60,000). He was refused bail and appeared in Goulburn Local Court on the Tuesday where he was formally refused bail to reappear in the same court on Wednesday, April 27. Following further inquiries, at about 9.50am on Friday, March 4, police executed another search warrant at an address in Ada Street and seized further power tools and a laptop. Inquiries are continuing.

