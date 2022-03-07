community, goulburn show

With plenty of entertainment, rides, stalls and competitions, the Goulburn Show drew in big crowds on Saturday. Despite being shortened to one day due to the wet weather, the public praised the AP and H Society for a great show. Read More: Goulburn Show cut short: Wet weather and safety concerns causes abandonment More roads close across Goulburn The Goulburn Show is one of the only agricultural shows that has run continuously despite the challenges presented by COVID-19. Goulburn Mulwaree Council mayor Peter Walker congratulated the staff as he officially opened the show. He said his heart went out to all those affected by the cancellations but encouraged the crowd to check out the variety of entertainment on the day.

