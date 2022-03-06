news, local-news,

The heavy downpour in the second half of Saturday, March 5 has gotten the better of day two of the Goulburn Show. Goulburn Show AP and H Society president Jacki Waugh said day two was abandoned due to safety concerns, but the poultry, cat and goat shows still continued. The public expressed their disappointment, but understood the decision and praised the organisers for a fantastic Saturday. READ ALSO: "So glad that you had one amazing day," a showgoer said. "So many people got to experience the show yesterday and it was so great to see all the people out enjoying it." Another person said "it was such a shame". "We were there yesterday with the guinea pigs and there was such gorgeous weather for the day with the rain only starting late afternoon. "It was so lovely to see so many members of the public visiting the show." An exhibitor, Julie Fisher, said all the staff did a fantastic job. "I was there as an exhibitor yesterday in the cavy show and would like to thank all the staff as they were amazing," Ms Fisher said. "Upon arrival, we were greeted by such lovely friendly ladies and when the show was over a lovely lady arranged for us to be able to drive in and load up our cars as it was bucketing down. "All the ladies helped move all our cages bags etc all with big smiles." Earlier in the week, it was announced the dog show on Friday and the horse program and showjumping over the weekend would be cancelled.

