There's a severe weather warning for heavy rainfall and damaging winds for people in the Southern Tablelands and South Coast among other places. An upper low over northern NSW will slowly move south today and into Tuesday. A surface trough off the NSW coast is expected to strengthen, bringing moist southeasterlies onto the South Coast and parts of the Tablelands. READ ALSO: Southeasterly winds wind increase from Tuesday morning over the Southern Tablelands and South Coast. Heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding is forecast for the South Coast and parts of the Tablelands. Six-hourly rainfall totals between 70 to 120 mm are possible. Thunderstorms may deliver heavier totals over short time periods. Locally intense falls are possible. Heavy rainfall will persist throughout the warning area today which increases the potential for landslides and debris across roads. Damaging wind gusts with peak gusts of around 90 km/h are possible on Tuesday over the Southern Tablelands and South Coast. The risk of damaging wind gusts will begin during Tuesday morning and continue into Wednesday. A flood watch and multiple flood warnings are current for parts of NSW. For more details, visit www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings. Do not drive, ride, walk or play in floodwaters. If emergency assistance is required of the NSW SES during floods and storms, call 132 500. Call 000 in a life-threatening emergency.

