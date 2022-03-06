news, local-news,

Looking for some positive news stories? We have got you covered. Every Sunday, we provide a weekly wrap-up of feel-good stories from the Highlands for the week. Just click the link to learn more. Country Women's Association Goulburn Evening Branch celebrate 21 years The Goulburn Evening Branch of the Country Women's Association (CWA) celebrated their 21st birthday and plenty of people attended. Topics included what role the CWA played in society and how it would stay relevant. CWA State-President, Stephanie Stanhope, also attended the celebration. Goulburn Cycle Club's Elsie Apps continues to do well, Indie Champion likewise Elsie Apps and Indie Champion have both performed terrifically in recent times. Elsie contested the ACT championships in Canberra while Indie raced in the NSW u13 Track Championships in Dubbo. Take a look at their results. Hume Conservatorium's new Creative Precinct shines a light in dark times The Hume Conservatorium held the much-anticipated opening for its Creative Precinct alongside a raft of special guests including NSW Minister for the Arts Ben Franklin MLC. The night also doubled as the official launch of Music in the Regions, an touring event that is taking classical music around regional communities in NSW. Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman was also present and spruiked Goulburn's growing presence in the arts sector. Young Crookwell showgirl, Savannah Boutsikakis, heads to Sydney Royal Easter Show Savannah Boutsikakis from Crookwell will represent the Crookwell Show Society at the Sydney Royal Easter Show after winning the NSW Young Woman Competition held in Cooma. A highlight of the competition for her was meeting all the other girls who share her passion. Goulburn's newest sporting field, Klem Oval, ready to host rugby action Klem Oval, built in the existing Rugby Park complex, has finished construction and will be officially opened on March 12. Member for Goulburn, Wendy Tuckerman met the Goulburn Rugby Union Club on Wednesday to mark the oval's completion.

