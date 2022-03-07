newsletters, editors-pick-list, Goulburn, Rhyanna Road, Chatsbury, house fire

A family is counting the cost following the destruction of their home by fire over the weekend. Four RFS crews and Crookwell's NSW Fire and Rescue Brigade were called to the Rhyanna Road, Chatsbury home, some 25km from Goulburn at 1.50am Sunday. Southern Tablelands RFS district coordinator George Shepherd said neighbours alerted authorities and crews arrived to find the brick veneer home fully involved. The brigades traversed several flooded causeways to reach the structure, about 7km from the Middle Arm Road turnoff. Nobody was home at the time. It's understood the owners were attending a family wedding in Sydney. However ambulance attended as a precaution. ALSO READ: More roads close across Goulburn, Monday March 7 Wetland woes continue as another downpour washes from subdivision Check out the best bits of the Goulburn Show Mr Shepherd said it took 14 personnel several hours to contain the blaze. The house was destroyed and on Monday remained at patrol status due to burning embers inside. The roof collapsed and firefighters couldn't gain direct access. Police and fire authorities will commence investigations into the cause once the home is fully extinguished. Goulburn officer in charge, Inspector Matt Hinton said the home was about two years old. "There are no suspicious circumstances at this stage but the matter will be reported to to NSW Coroner (due to the value of losses)," he said.

