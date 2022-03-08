newsletters, editors-pick-list, mongolian ambassador, goulburn, mongolia

Mayor Peter Walker and Goulburn Mulwaree councillors formally welcomed the ambassador of Mongolia, Mr Davaasuren Damdinsuren, to Goulburn at a civic reception on Monday March 7. Mr Damdinsuren was joined by second secretary of the embassy of Mongolia, Mr Gan-Erdene Shagdarsuren, at the civic reception held at the Grace Millsom Centre. The visit further strengthened ties between Goulburn Mulwaree and its sister-city Nalaikh, following a formal agreement which was signed in February 2019 by the Governor of Nalaikh City Mr Radnaabazar Choijinsambuu and former mayor Bob Kirk. Read More: Young trailblazers we are honouring on International Women's Day A big LGBTQIA+ rainbow is looking for a home in regional Australia The delegation was joined by Mr Peter Sykes, who initiated the friendship between the two cities. "International friendships such as these are particularly important at times like this," Mr Sykes said. "Leaders use division to control us, so encouraging unity, meeting new people and maintaining friendships are really important things to pursue." Mr Mark Croatto, secretary of the Goulburn Harness Club, provided the dignitaries with a presentation on the harness racing industry including viewing harness racing practice at the Recreation Area track. Mr Croatto's presentation was warmly welcomed by the Ambassador, given the strong connection Mongolian people have with horses and the land. "Horses are the essence of life to Mongolian people," Mr Sykes said. "Mongolians are very similar to Australians, they're down to earth, relaxed and easy-going. That's why we get along so well." Mayor Peter Walker and ambassador Davaasuren Damdinsuren addressed the reception and spoke on their eagerness to work together to look at opportunities to further economic ties between Nalaikh City and Goulburn Mulwaree. Recently, Goulburn Mulwaree council supplied trees to a newly built park in Nalaikh City. Goulburn's sister-city is also considering a Mongolian garden in Victoria Park. "We have a new mayor and Mongolia has a new ambassador, so there's always the potential for new ideas," Mr Sykes said. Mr Damdinsuren extended an invitation to Goulburn Mulwaree councillors to visit Mongolia for their national day Naadam in July. Similar to celebrations that took place at the Goulburn Show, Naadam involves a big parade, dancing and sports including wrestling, archery and horse racing. "It's been hard with COVID-19 over the last few years to maintain friendships like these, but the relationship we have with Nalaikh City has remained steady," Mr Sykes said. Australia is now in its 50th year of diplomatic relations with Mongolia and Mr Damdinsuren's visit comes with the promise to promote further trade relations. "A relationship with Mongolia also gives Australia a voice with close proximity to Russia, which is particularly useful with the current situation in Ukraine," Mr Sykes said.

