If you were up early enough this morning around Auburn street, you may have seen an array of colourfully costumed 'dashers' with their bikes. And if you weren't up yet, you may well have heard the roar of engines taking off. Read More: 150 postie bike 'dashers' to descend on Goulburn on Thursday Before and after: see the weather damage across the region 150 'dashers' ranging in age from 25 to 80 years old took off from the Astor Hotel, Goulburn at 8.30am on Thursday morning. The 'dashers' came from all around Australia to embark on a 1400km six day Dash. The Dash began in Mudgee on Sunday March 6 and 'dashers' have since travelled through Cumnock, Parkes, Koorawatha, Yass, Tumut, Boorowa and Goulburn. Now they're off to Black Springs and Bathurst, before returning to Mudgee. Participants are required to raise at least $2000, with the funds helping to support children in NSW and the ACT who are sick, experiencing disadvantage or living with a disability. Organsier of the Dash, Victor Sheil, said all the participants had thoroughly enjoyed the trip and the fundraiser had been a success. "We've raised more money than expected, which is great," he said.

