newsletters, editors-pick-list, Goulburn, birthday, 159th

There's something special about Goulburn. That was the sentiment shared by everyone during the City of Goulburn's 159th birthday at Belmore Park on Saturday, March 12. Plenty turned up to the event hosted by Goulburn Mulwaree Council mayor Peter Walker including member for Hume Angus Taylor, councillors and captains from the three local schools. READ ALSO: Whose choice? Mayoral election method may go to referendum The Goulburn Mulwaree Award, initiated by former mayor Bob Kirk to recognise outstanding service or meritorious achievement by individuals to the community, was presented on the day. One of the three women recognised was highly respected member of the Bungonian community Moira McGinity. She had been an integral member of the Bungonia Park Trust, Bungonia District Historical Society and the Bungonia Progress Association among other groups and organisations. She supported Bungonia's development and enhancement, and organised a priceless collection of Bungonia's Colonial history. READ ALSO: Deluge forces Goulburn Aquatic Centre to delay opening The second person to receive the award was former councillor Margaret O'Neill who served for 38 consecutive years within the local government. She had been a passionate advocate for sporting organisations and athletes in the region, established the Ray Harvey Sports Foundation and received an Order of Australia in 2016. Beverley McGaw, who will receive the award at a later date, was recognised for her strong commitment to the Windellama community, especially the Rural Fire Brigade for over fifty years. She also served on the Windellama Public School P and C and as a member of the tennis club. Goulburn Mulwaree Youth Council mayor Charlotte Hargan was present and spoke about what Goulburn meant to her. "I love saying I'm from Goulburn," she said. "It's such a special thing to be able to share with other people. "Goulburn has always been to celebrate all my successes and when things have been tough, Goulburn has been there to support me. "The sense of home, safety and belonging is what the town means to me. "It's given me incredible role models." READ ALSO: Upper Lachlan mayor attends 'Meet the State Cabinet' night in Sydney Earlier, Mr Taylor spoke about why he felt privileged to live in the city. "It's seen the beginning of agriculture in this country which we still celebrate with Rambo," he said. "Agriculture is still very important in this region and is in a healthy state right now with good seasons and good prices. "More recently, we've seen the town become a more attractive destination to live in because it is a great place to live. "I have to point out though, that the volunteers have made this region what it is. "Today is about celebrating them as they are the backbone of our community." Leaders from the three local high schools also spoke about why they loved the town. Goulburn is Australia's first inland city, proclaimed by a Royal Letters Patent issued by Queen Victoria on March 14, 1863, when the Diocese of Goulburn was proclaimed. Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/vQaZ3anPUuND9nFzbQxA35/1bb6c6ec-7477-4003-8565-c8b68a7edac6.JPG/r0_288_3871_2475_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg