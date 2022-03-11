newsletters, editors-pick-list, rain, goulburn pool

The recent deluge of rainfall is being blamed for the delay in opening the redeveloped Goulburn Aquatic and Leisure Centre. The much-anticipated project was due to be opened in March but instead will now likely throw open its doors on Friday April 29. Read more: Colourful costumes 'dash' through Goulburn 'My heart breaks': Hope rekindled for BMX track upgrade Goulburn Mulwaree Council confirmed that although infrastructure in the pool hall and plant room was all but complete, the seemingly never ending rainfall has delayed work on external stairs and southern car park. Mayor Peter Walker said the announcement wasn't an easy one but they couldn't allow the facility to open without meeting safety standards. "We have made the difficult decision to delay the opening by a month, to allow the project to be properly completed," he said. "Council has to ensure that once we open the doors the site is accessible and safe for all, and we would also like to have it looking fantastic with the completion of all of the landscaping and external works before we do let patrons in for use. "Once we have a firm confirmation of a completion date in early April we will announce this, and look forward to a huge opening weekend likely on the final weekend of that month. "We can't wait for our community to see this wonderful facility." The redevelopment involves an eight lane 25 metre indoor pool, indoor program pool, hydrotherapy pool, water play areas, gym, cafe linking with Victoria Park, upgraded change rooms and facilities and new car parking facilities. Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131358433/7df71a26-8457-4a57-a7b8-4c100908e069.jpg/r0_78_904_589_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg