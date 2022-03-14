community, domestic violence, charter hall, two good co

Charter Hall Retail have purchased 7700 copies of the Two Good Cookbook Two to give away across retail shopping centres including Goulburn Square. The release of the cookbook is apart of a national campaign "good food for good" that goes towards supporting Two Good Co.'s 'Work Work' program. Read More: Not all fairy tales have happy endings: Perrine's Paralympics career concludes Special moment for an exceptional family: Klem Oval officially opened For each cookbook that is gifted to shoppers by Charter Hall, a percentage of profits is reinvested into creating employment hours. The program provides life changing training, skills and employment to women seeking refuge in domestic violence shelters within the community. One in four women in Australia experience domestic violence at some point, and many of them end up in refuges. It is these women that Two Good Co. are dedicated to supporting. Two Good Co. founder, Rob Caslick, said he was thrilled to continue the partnership with Charter Hall to raise awareness of domestic violence in regional areas. "We want to take our message and work beyond Australia's largest cities," he said. "The funds from the 7700 cookbooks, will go directly to supporting women with 2000 hours in our 'Work Work' program. "The program not only provides a platform for women to rebuild their self-worth and financial independence, but enables us to continue delivering wholesome, beautiful meals to women's shelters across Australia, with over 200,000 delivered to date." To drive further awareness and active partnership, Charter Hall is inviting their employees across Australia to put their hands up and volunteer more than 1500 hours of their time collectively. Charter Hall Retail CEO, Ben Ellis, said Charter Hall took their responsibility to give back to the community seriously. "Two Good Co. is doing extraordinary work in supporting vulnerable women through the 'Work Work' program, and creating a sense of belonging for these women," he said. "We're honoured to be inviting all Charter Hall employees to get behind this campaign, as part of our Pledge 1% volunteering commitment." Until March 24 2022, or while stocks last, Charter Hall shopping centres will be inviting shoppers to present their receipts when they spend $30 at a specialty store and $50 at a major store to receive one of the Two Good Cookbook Two purchased by Charter Hall. Featuring a beautiful selection of delicious recipes and heart-felt stories, this cookbook is more than just good food. It supports vulnerable women of domestic violence as they rebuild their independence. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/166845910/0a07b258-6454-4dc0-82d1-51e83b89bc07.jpg/r0_434_1512_1288_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg