There's a new sporting ground in Goulburn and it's an absolute beauty. It's been a few years in the making, but Klem Oval in Rugby Park, named after the Klem family is open. It was fitting that Wallabies legend Simon Poidevin, along with many members of the Klem family, officially opened the ground on Saturday, March 12. READ ALSO: Happy birthday Goulburn: Town celebrates 159 years of existence Scott Klem, the son of Goulburn Rugby Club life member Dave Klem who passed away in 2018, thanked all those involved with the development of the ground including former and current members for Goulburn Pru Goward and Wendy Tuckerman. Klem spoke about how giving his father was when it came to the club. "If dad was here today, he wouldn't be his normal, jovial self," he said. "He'd be very reserved and quite embarrassed about being at the centre of all the attention. READ ALSO: Third time the charm as local robotics team progresses to the world championship "All the hard work he did wasn't for himself but for the club and the community. "He got enjoyment out of doing things for other people." Poidevin, who played for the club in 1977, said he had a great relationship with the Klem family and explained the connection the family had with the club. "When I was playing, Dave Klem was our manager and he had the best pie shop in town called Klem's Pies," Poidevin said. READ ALSO: Deluge forces Goulburn Aquatic Centre to delay opening "He was a great character and became a great friend. "He was also a sponsor for the club and did a lot in the development of the Rugby Park concept. "His son Matt took over, and together with his brothers and wife, they have been very influential too." There was a Brumbies Junior Clinic before the opening. That was followed by an exhibition match between members of the Klem family and a Canberra Invitational team before a Goulburn Dirty Reds Senior men's teams trial game. The day was capped off with a celebratory dinner at Veolia where nine new life members of the club were appointed. Klem Oval" is a full competition size ground that, together with Simon Poidevin Oval (situated adjacent), will give the Goulburn Rugby Club the opportunity to host both junior and senior rugby tournaments including Junior State Championships and Sevens tournaments. Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/vQaZ3anPUuND9nFzbQxA35/81bc49db-23ca-44bb-b2a6-c844ce8946a9.JPG/r231_663_3642_2590_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg