Goulburn Mulwaree Library will host bestselling author Nicole Alexander to talk about her newly published book, The Last Station, on March 24. A spokesperson said the event was "a fantastic opportunity for those who couldn't attend BookFest on Saturday, April 9 to meet and hear from another well-loved Australian author, and one with no less than 11 bestselling novels to her name." The Last Station, newly released on March 1, is set during the dying days of the riverboat trade along the Darling River and follows a once-prosperous pastoralist family as they fight to survive - and discover there is a cost to love. Nicole Alexander has an incredible talent for bringing historical Australian settings to life whilst interweaving contemporary stories of heartbreak and hope. In this latest novel, she delivers another epic Australia saga full of vivid historical details, emotional storytelling, and a generous dose of family drama. In 19th century NSW, the name Dalhunty stood for prosperity and prestige. The family's vast station was home to more than 80 people, and each year their premium wool was shipped down the bustling Darling River to be sold in South Australia. Yet, just decades later, Dalhunty Station is on the brink of ruin. In the summer of 1909, eccentric Benjamin Dalhunty and his son Julian anxiously await the arrival of the Lady Matilda, the first paddle-steamer to navigate the river in more than two years. It will transport their very last wool clip to market. Twenty-year-old Julian wants more from life than the crumbling station, but as the eldest son his future has been set since birth. Until the day his mother invites a streetwise young man from Sydney into their home. Ethan Harris's arrival shines a light on a family at breaking point. But he also unwittingly offers Julian an escape, as the young men embark on a perilous journey down the Darling and west into untamed lands." Nicole Alexander has a masters in creative writing and is published internationally. She is the author of 11 bestselling Australian historical novels. Her novels, poetry, travel and genealogy articles have been published in Australia, America, Germany, Singapore, Russia and the Ukraine. Her first novel, The Bark Cutters was short-listed for an Australian Book Industry Award in 2011. Non-fiction works include a poetry collection Divertissements: Love. War. Society (2008). She was a contributor to Dear Mum the National Breastcancer Foundation anthology (2013) as well as The Great Australian Writers Collection. Nicole was Chair of Judging - 2021 ARA Historical Novel Prize Australasia, the richest genre-based literature prize in Australia. She lives in northwest NSW. The talk will begin at 5.30pm on Thursday, March 24 and will be followed by a meet and greet with the author. Books will be available for sale through The Bookshop Bowral and signed by Nicole. This is a free event, but bookings are essential at www.trybooking.com/BWGTI or by contacting the Library on 4823 4435.

