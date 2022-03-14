news, local-news, taralga, taralga show

The Taralga Show faces a battle against the elements but organisers are confident the event will go ahead as planned on the weekend of March 26-27. The show has already been postponed after the severe weather and subsequent flooding pushed back the original date of March 12-13. Read more: Photos from the Steampunk Victoriana Fair Waste laden trucks traverse roads as flooding impacts rail line The Tablelands village has, like many in the region, been hit with seemingly never-ending rainfall, including impressive recordings of 84 millimetres (March 3), 59 milimetres (March 6) and 48 milimetres (March 8). Taralga A P & H Association Show President Adam Moloney said they were planning for a full card of activities but admitted they were at the mercy of the weather. "You'd think there were burst pipes everywhere, the water is actually coming out of the showground now," he told the Post. "We're very hopeful of doing everything that we originally set out to do but the weather has to be kind for the next two weeks." Moloney said organisers would give it their all to ensure the show still goes ahead, especially for animal exhibitors who have faced numerous cancellations across the state. "It's just such a community event, it's about getting people out and about especially after having COVID for the past two years," he said. "Last year we went to a lot of effort to still have our show and it was the most patronised day on the Saturday that we've ever had. "We're also trying every hard for the people who want to show their horses off. Lots of shows have been cancelled. "They spend all year shining those horses up." The program will proceed as usual with the exception of the Team Sorting Event which have been rescheduled for May 7-8. Pavilion entries will be taken on Thursday March 24 between 3-6pm and Friday March 25 between 8- 11am. Meat Sheep, Commercial Cattle and Poultry will be held on Saturday with Merino Sheep and Stud Cattle on Sunday. Novelty events Quick Shear and Dog Jump will also be held on Saturday, followed by popular Goulburn band BREW from approximately 7pm. Sunday will include dog trials, sheep counting, car display and grand parade. Both days will feature horse events in the main arena. Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131358433/8330bf85-0376-4686-9f92-4d43f7af79b3.jpg/r0_8_1173_671_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg