Taralga's ongoing roadwork issues are a step closer to being solved according to Upper Lachlan Shire Council. Additional sub surface drainage has been progressively installed in Court Street next to Goodhew Park in Taralga. Read more: Parties wait on Wakefield verdict after three-day hearing Upper Lachlan mayor attends 'Meet the State Cabinet' night in Sydney Director of Infrastructure Glenn Lacey said that the section of Court Street nearing the Orchard Street corner continually experiences sub surface springs, which prevent the road works from being completed and resealed under current wet weather conditions. "We probably need a period of quite a few weeks or more of having no rain to complete these works," he said. "We still have running water and springs appearing but when that pulls up we will be able to finish the work."

