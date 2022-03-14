newsletters, editors-pick-list, Goulburn, Wakefield Park, Land and Environment Court, appeal, Goulburn Mulwaree Council

The council is not expecting an outcome on Wakefield Park's court appeal before June. The motor racing circuit's appeal against the council's July, 2021 consent conditions for its development application was heard in the NSW Land and Environment Court last week Commissioner Tim Horton presided over the matter at Goulburn Courthouse on Tuesday, followed by Sydney sittings on the ensuing two days. READ MORE: Wakefield Park Land and Environment Court hearing begins in Goulburn Goulburn Mulwaree Council aims for compromise on Wakefield Park dispute Council general manager Warwick Bennett said he was not expecting the finding to be handed down for another three months. Owners of the Braidwood Road circuit, Benalla Auto Group, have appealed the consent conditions mainly on the basis of noise limits imposed by the council. The company says the operation will be unviable under these levels. On Tuesday, the Commission heard verbal submissions from surrounding residents. Written submissions were also lodged. Wakefield's barrister, Nick Eastman, also signalled that he would argue the noise limits would impact economic viability. ALSO READ: Waste company turns to road transport as flooding impacts rail line Goulburn man hospitalised after contracting Japanese encephalitis Taralga Show pushes on despite flooded showground Commissioner Horton is also reserving judgement on how much of a late submission by Wakefield's operations manager, Dean Chapman, would be taken into account. Benalla's economic expert, Mike Ruzzene, did not give evidence but the court has received his written submission. On Wednesday and Thursday, the council's acoustic expert, Stephen Gauld, and Wakefield's noise consultant, Dr Renzo Tonin, gave extensive evidence. One senior council planner also gave evidence on car parking and signage, aspects of the DA that the company was also appealing. The Commissioner gave Benalla Auto Group until Friday, March 18 to file any outstanding written submissions. The council was given a March 25 deadline to respond. Wakefield Park representatives then have right of reply. The council's planning director Scott Martin said this process would stretch into April. The Commissioner will then consider the material before handing down his findings.

