Taralga has been in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons when it comes to roads but a major step forward was taken in late February. Orchard Street, which is one of many in Taralga and across the Upper Lachlan Shire to have experienced issues with potholes and other damage, has been completely resealed from end to end. Read more: Gunning celebrates bicentenary, a party 201 years in the making Hollands takes up reins as questions linger over exiting GM The kerb to kerb work was carried out on February 24-25 by Upper Lachlan Shire Council and was the first major resealing of the street in 'many years'. Council's Director of Infrastructure Glenn Lacey admitted the work had been a long time coming but insisted that it would stand the test of time. "It has come up very well and should need minimal maintenance for many years to come," he said. "It is anticipated that it will be line marked in coming weeks, including the school zone area." The shire is no stranger to road issues with recent severe wet weather pushing many networks to the edge. Large potholes and gouges, partially caused by repeated flooding, has plagued roads such as Court and Orchard Streets in Taralga, Wombeyan Caves Road, Mulgowrie Road in Crooked Corner, Julong Road in Binda and Middle Arm Road in Roslyn among the list needing work completed or scheduled. One from that list, the Taralga Road up to Abercrombie River, is next on council's agenda with Mr Lacey confirming heavy patching had been done over recent weeks in what he described as a short-term solution until funding was secured to properly seal. "The road is many years old," he explained. "Until we have adequate funding to bitumen seal lengths of the road, heavy patching will continue to be required, particularly after wet periods."

