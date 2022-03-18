newsletters, editors-pick-list, domestic violence, housing

Goulburn will soon increase its capability to protect domestic violence survivors after being included in the first round of apartments being delivered via the state-funded Community Housing Innovation Fund (CHIF). Four apartments will be built in the city with the NSW Government relying on Anglicare NSW South, West and ACT to help complete the project. Read more: Council 'fails the pub test' on Bennett's sudden departure Major step forward taken with Taralga's roads but council still needs 'adequate funding' Victims of domestic violence in need of accommodation, often with little to no notice, are added to the NSW Housing Registry where suitable housing is then provided. Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman welcomed the project coming to the region. "Many domestic violence victim-survivors find themselves displaced and in need of a new home," Mrs Tuckerman said. "These additional dwellings, including the four in Goulburn, will give more victim-survivors a safe haven to begin their new chapter." Minister for Women's Safety and the Prevention of Domestic and Sexual Violence Natalie Ward said the project was designed to try and give survivors a chance to get their lives back on track as quickly as possible. "We're starting to see the important outcomes from our record commitment through the delivery of these 68 additional homes in Sydney and regional NSW, giving women and children who have suffered domestic violence a place to recover and thrive," Mrs Ward said. Construction is expected to be completed in the second half of 2023.

