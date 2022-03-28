Goulburn Post
'People will suffer': Nurses to strike again as fears mount over local health system collapse

By Dominic Unwin
Updated March 28 2022 - 10:23am, first published 4:30am
A local nurse has warned that failure to guarantee staff to patient ratios will be 'catastrophic' for regional health systems in Goulburn, Crookwell and Yass.

NSW Nurses and Midwives Association organiser Pippa Watts says nurses at Goulburn Base Hospital are tired and stressed and need relief. She was pictured in Goulburn last year. Photo: Louise Thrower
