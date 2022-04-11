The Whitlams will visit Goulburn as part of their Gaffage and Clink 2022 tour. The show will be enlivened by new songs from their first new album in 15 years, Sancho. They will play their usual rambunctious set featuring a broad selection of songs from their six Platinum and Gold albums. You can purchase tickets here: https://www.goulburnpac.com.au/Events-directory/The-Whitlams.