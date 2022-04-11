Goulburn Post
Check out what's on this week in the Southern Tablelands

Sophie Bennett
By Sophie Bennett
Updated April 11 2022 - 1:33am, first published 12:45am
The Whitlams will perform on Thursday April 14 at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre as part of their Gaffage and Clink Tour. Picture: Scott Gelston.

The Whitlams will visit Goulburn as part of their Gaffage and Clink 2022 tour. The show will be enlivened by new songs from their first new album in 15 years, Sancho. They will play their usual rambunctious set featuring a broad selection of songs from their six Platinum and Gold albums. You can purchase tickets here: https://www.goulburnpac.com.au/Events-directory/The-Whitlams.

